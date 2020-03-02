Grab A Book And Join The Fun! It's National Read Across America Day!

Today is the day to celebrate the fun of stories, fiction and non-fiction alike. It's National Read Across America Day, celebrated March 2nd in honor of Dr. Suess's birthday. But you don't have to stick with Green Eggs & Ham and reading isn't just for kids! Reading is great for everyone and matters - a lot.



If you need some ideas on what to read today as a family, or solo - or you want a great schedule of books to read year round, you can check out this great calendar.



Reading makes such a difference and today is the perfect day to remind ourselves how much we love it.



What's one of your favorite books from childhood or that you've read recently? Let me know in the comments.



