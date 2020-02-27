Celebrate National Chili Day With Great Recipe Ideas

It's National Chili Day! And since everyone has their favorite version of this winter staple, I thought I'd just give you some ideas and maybe you can experiment or even just be sure you have the ingredients in your pantry and fridge.



Food Network has a Simple Perfect Chili. Here's what you need: Ground Beef, Garlic, Tomato Sauce, Chili Powder, Cumin, Oregano, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Kidney Beans, Pinto Beans and Masa Harina. Add cheddar, onions and tortilla chips. Get the complete recipe here.



I like this recipe because it really is simple. But I can't make chili without actual peppers. I usually add a whole bunch of different peppers and onions to my chili pot and get them nice and sauteed before I even think of adding anything else.



Of course, Martha Stewart has a whole slide show of chili recipe ideas including... wait for it... a Cornbread and Chili Pie! Oh yum! This one requires a bit more stocked in the pantry or maybe a last minute run to the grocery but it sounds amazing.



If you want your chili a bit more on the healthy side, The Cleveland Clinic offers up a White Chicken Chili that is sure to please the whole family. For this one, you'll need olive oil, white onion, garlic, navy and garbanzo beans, white corn, green chilies, fat free chicken broth along with chili powder, cumin, white pepper, cilantro and boneless, skinless chicken breasts. The full recipe here.



What's your favorite chili recipe? Share it and I just might make it this weekend!



