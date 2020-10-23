National Boston Cream Pie Day! Get Liz's Super Simple Easy Recipe!

October 23, 2020
Liz Campbell
In 1856, we got our very first taste of this dessert some might say has an identity crisis. Is it cake? Is it custard? Is it pie? Who cares, it's delicious!

My mother makes it often, even if there is no special occassion, so it's got to be as simple and easy as can be. Yes, it's not really my recipe, it's hers. Thanks mom!

You'll Need:
Yellow Cake Mix (one box)
French Vanilla Pudding Mix (2 small boxes or 1 large box)
Milk 
Chocolate Icing (a can of chocolate frosting melted slightly in a microwave will work - or you can make your own icing).

Then Make:
Bake the cakes as instructed on box. Your cake mix should fill two round pans.
To make the pudding, use just 1/2 of the milk called for.

Ready To Build:
Slice the two cakes into four (horizontal)
To make two pies, layer 1/2 the pudding mixture between two halves. To double decker your pie, layer all four cakes.
Drizzle the icing GENEROUSLY over cakes. 

Simple and tasty!

 

