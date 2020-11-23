Monopoly House Rules You Can Use. Liz Campbell Shares Hers.

It's that time of year when we break out the board games and hunker down for the winter - especially this year. Whether it's UNO or Life or Spades or Scrabble, anytime a game is played - some rules should be optional. Quite simply put, house rules, rule.



I thought I'd share a few house rules I grew up with and some new ones taught to me by my son when it comes to playing the classic takes-days-to-finish a game, Monopoly by Parker Brothers.



Monopoly now has all new styles and themes to the game and my son has been collecting the different versions since he first learned to play. Our favorite is Monopoly Voice Banking, where you don't need to assign a banker (and fight with your sister who is cheating) and instead a computer programmed Monopoly hat keeps track of everyone playing. It's super simple and the game moves A LOT faster.



We also love Marvel Monopoly, except my son gets mad at me when I refer to a comic as a piece of land. ;)



We had a few house rules for Monopoly growing up that included Free Parking. Did you ever do that? Any money you had to pay to bank, you instead just loaded in a pot, then, if someone lands on Free Parking... Jackpot! Another version of this little game changer is to decide before hand that regardless of who lands on Free Parking, the jackpot is split between players. This keeps everyone rooting for a winner.



We also used to merge our properties with each other. We grew up with four siblings in the house, so this was pretty simple to do. Two players would just decide they were now one big capitalist dream come true and then you'd own entire streets and the big brothers would go bankrupt pretty soon. ;)



My son's new strategy he discovered this weekend, was to stay put in jail if he was broke and didn't want to risk forfeiting his properties again. So that's what he did. He just camped out in the jail and wouldn't even take a turn, forcing mommy to keep rolling and landing on Kentucky over and over and over again. Didn't matter how many times I passed go, eventually, I was the one who was broke and he ended up winning the game.

Liz Campbell

He called it a rainbow. LOL



So what about you? What house rules do you have in the family games you play? I'd love to borrow a few!



