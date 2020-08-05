No Clorox Wipes? No Problem. How To Do It Yourself

If you're like me, grabbing some Clorox wipes (or any other brand) is like mining diamonds, they are impossible to find. And with news from Clorox that stores won't be fully restocked until at least 2021, it isn't looking like we'll be finding them anytime soon. So, I wanted to share a secret my mom gave me years ago when I first had my son and how that same little tip is helping us stay sanitized during this pandemic.



A few years back, mom taught me how to make my own baby wipes. It was far more affordable than store bought brands and the extra money I saved could be used for all those diapers instead. The same method we used to make DIY baby wipes can be used to make these cleaning wipes too (only the ingredients are obviously different). ;)



Mom has been making DIY wipes for our household and hers since the start of the pandemic when we realized they were disappearing from the shelves. Here, she shares the steps with pictures.



First, be sure you have an approved cleaning product. The FDA has lists for all products from counter tops to electronics. You'll also want to keep the container your store bought wipes came in. If you don't still have it, you can get creative here and make your own container as well.



So... you start with paper towels. You want to be sure you have a pretty thin roll, sometimes the pricier ones are just too bulky.



Cut the paper towel roll to fit the size of the container (you don't have to waste the rest of the roll... repurpose those for quick clean ups or spills).Put the cut roll into the container and then remove the cardboard middle.

