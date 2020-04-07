Daisies All Over My Face: Making Masks Normal To Protect Others

I’m not going to lie to you and tell you that wearing this was easy. It wasn’t. It was hard for many nuanced reasons. But it's something I had to do. It's something we all should do.



Not because these cloth masks will protect us from the coronavirus or COVID-19, but because they could help protect others in our community. As Dr. Amy Acton says, it's another layer of the swiss cheese. Since many people might not ever show symptoms but still transmit the virus, masks work to reduce the spread - and that's our goal, to #FlattenTheCurve because we are all #InThisTogetherOhio.



So we need to stay home, but if we must go out, we need to put a mask on now.



It felt a little awkward at first, but once I saw others in the store wearing them, I didn't feel so alone and I knew I was fortunate to have one. Every little seemingly small thing we do can be so significant.



In many cultures, wearing a mask when one is ill or may have a slight cough is a norm, a sign of respect to others. But it is something very new to us. So I thought I'd share my mask with you and hope you'll send me some pictures of you wearing yours too.



Let's #StayConnected and showcase the steps we're taking to make our new normal an old routine so others will feel comfortable wearing a mask too.



- Liz

For more information on what you can do to protect others and those you love and for accurate, updated information about the Coronavirus pandemic in Ohio, please visit: The Ohio Department of Health.

Gloves and masks can lead to a false sense of security. If not worn properly, they can be more harmful in spreading the virus. Please take proper precautions.

Cloth masks are NOT Personal Protection Equipment. There is a critical shortage of PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) in hospitals, nursing homes and for first responders. There is also no current PPE for postal workers, sanitation workers and those working in food stores. If you have surplus PPE, please donate it to your local health department.