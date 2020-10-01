Our Thoughts Are With John Legend and His Family Now

Sad News Of A Pregnancy Loss

October 1, 2020
Liz Campbell
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2018 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards: Women Rise on November 12, 2018 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff

They had named him Jack. 

We share our deepest condolences and thoughts for John Legend and his family now. 

Early this morning, we learned of the heartache they are feeling now.

I, like some, was strolling through my social media feed just before bed when I saw the tweet.

John Legend was saying farewell to his son. Sharing an image of his wife in tears as the pregnancy was lost. 

For some, the news is hitting just today. For many others, this news hits everyday. The trauma and loss doesn’t go away. 

If you or someone you love is dealing with grief or loss as this, there is help. Please contact the Cleveland Clinic

Our hearts and thoughts go out to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and their family.

