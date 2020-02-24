Eating Breakfast Could Earn You A Bigger Paycheck
We've been told since we were kids that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but for the most part, we skip breakfast. Even though we know that hurts our health and makes us a lot less productive in our day. But what if you knew eating breakfast could earn you a bigger paycheck?
Ladders reported that one poll showed that people who ate breakfast, especially a savory breakfast that included eggs, earned more than those who skip the meal - and more than those who might only have a bowl of cereal.
Experts still say even if it's cereal or yogurt or a quick breakfast sandwich as we head out the door, we're better off eating breakfast than not.
So what do you think? Is money a motivator for you to wake up a little early and enjoy a healthy breakfast with your family before heading out the door? I'm going to try to do that more - especially since that means I can spend even more of my morning with Jen and Tim. ;)