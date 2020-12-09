Super Easy Ideas For Home Made Gifts This Christmas

So... let's get real. Money is TIGHT this year. And I want you to stop thinking you need to put more gifts on credit to be sure your kids are happy or that you've kept up with the Joneses, who don't actually exist.



So, I've put together some pretty simple ideas for you to use as a springboard to offer up some joy to you and yours. A few home made presents and ideas for coupon books to gift this year:

1. Paper roll ornaments. Or just decorative fun thru the year. These just take markers and maybe some scissors or piping or yarn you have...and maybe extra buttons you saved to sew someday or another. Turn this into a fun re-use sustainability craft. Your imagination is the key. What can you create with a cylinder.

2. Framed memories. Print out a photo stored on your phone or PC... one that isn’t meant to be “wall art” but you absolutely know will trigger the smile and start the giggling. Bloopers count here.

3. Construction paper puzzles. Draw the design, glue on cardboard. Cut it up. Then build back together whenever you want.

4. Sew the quilt. You’ve got the old clothes and the threads. Piece together a small little patchwork with any time you might have on your hands. It doesn’t even need to be done... just the start will warm their heart.

5. Bake a casserole to freeze. Anything from lasagna to Mac n Cheese.

6. Kids Menu Recipe Night Book. Tell them they get to have x number of Saturdays to own the kitchen. Their ingredients, their ideas. It’s going to require a little supervision in the small print, but overall, they get their delish fantasy.

7. Coupons for any or all of the following:

Ten movie days on the couch in 2021. Moving furniture, closing blinds, making popcorn and ordering in or snacking and turning off all of the rest of normal...for a day to just back to back films for 6 hours more or less. Or more.

Twelve “I’ll clean up your room” vouchers.

Twenty “will let slide that little incident” good thru December 2021.

Five pillow fight nights/days.

“Fifty dozen kisses”. No expiration date needed.

Ten “will dust or vacuum without question”.

8. Aged Old New Recipe Book. Take a whole bunch of the recipes you've made or found and bind them into a collection of old fashioned recipe cards and tie with a ribbon. This is how they used to do this back in the day. ;)



9. Paint a cup, glass, mug or plate...you've probably got one that works that you don't use anyway.



10. Jams and Jellies. I know this seems super hard and only something those with experience can do, but you've got this and why not start this year.





That's just a start. I think you can think of other great ideas. If you have some, I'd love you to send them to me to share.



And remember, no matter how many times we need to tell ourselves what it means... it really is the thought that counts everytime a gift is given or recieved.





- Liz

