Sunday Brunch Or Dinner Tonight...Celebrate Our City On The Final Day Of Downtown Cleveland Fall Restaurant Week

October 4, 2020
Liz Campbell
Sunday marks the end of Downtown Cleveland Fall Restaurant Week and is the perfect day to enjoy a brunch, treat yourself to a steak, or try something new while you mask up and social distance and support the restaurants making our downtown great!

There are so many great options, from casual cuisine to five star dining - and you can do it safely. Our downtown restaurants have worked hard to be sure all the procotals are in place to keep staff and customers safe whether dining inside or enjoying an outdoor patio. Plus, many offer options if you're not yet comfortable heading out, with curbside pick up or delivery. 

Take a look The Downtown Cleveland Alliance's great list of restaurants participating and help support businesses right here in our city. Shop 216 today and everyday!

