Need A Good Cry? Clouds from Disney Plus Is The Inspiring Tear Jerker You Need For 2020

Okay, so 2020 has given us our share of tears but it's also caused us to sometimes try to surpress all that grief and stress until we're finally at a place we just need to let it all out. That is what happened to me this week. I just wanted to cry. For like hours. And hours. But I didn't want to throw myself into a spiral of despair about how awful everything seems or how helpless I sometimes feel. Instead, I decided to have a little movie time with my child. I needed a sappy drama and he needed a story of love.



We cuddled up in mommy's room and put the movie Clouds on. And wow... I'm so glad we did.



Clouds is the original movie from Disney Plus that tells the story of Zach Sobiech, who changed the world and inspired millions with his songs of goodbye to his family and friends. You may remember Zach's story and the viral videos and fundraising events that teared us all up a few years ago, but my son had no idea this was a true story until the credits rolled and I think that made our experience even better to watch.



You will cry. A lot. Your heart will well up and your face will become absolute mush - but I promise you, it will all be worth it. Because as much as a tear jerker this movie is, it is also so incredibly inspiring and full of hope and wonder and great, fantastic reminders we could all use right about now.



If you get a chance, make a plan to see it and find the joys in the sadness of going "up, up, up".







Find out more about the virtual fundraiser being held today.







