Star 102 Listeners Share Their December Decorations

I feel like we've been waiting since June to celebrate this season this year. 2020 has been something! We put our holiday decorations up right after Halloween, but we couldn't adorn our tree until just after Thanksgiving because it's our tradition to always have a live tree and we obviously wanted it alive for the next few weeks! :)



I was thrilled that a local garden center was able to deliver our tree Saturday afternoon and cried such happy tears as I watched my nine year old boy help me string the lights and put all our ornaments up. Such beautiful memories of years passed as we unwrapped each one stored away for over two years.



I think it's perfect!







And I love all the decorations you did too! I asked Star 102 listeners to share their trees and lights and wow... they are just beautiful. Here are a few and I'd love if you shared yours too!





Ashley Honse from Lorain created this awesome snowman tree:







Go Tribe! This one is from Shannon Murach from Brookpark:







Bryant Dawson said 2020 called for TWO trees this year (totally get that Bryant):

Love this one from Kimberley Foose Lambert:

Just a gorgeous tree from Patty Lynn Minja Brannen:

Don't miss the little Santa in this one from Star 102 listener Stacey Hill:





Gotta decorate the outdoors too! Thanks to Deb Ammer Schneider from Parma for this inspiration:









Rachel Drum from Lorain shared this spectacular blue star beauty:







See them all and share yours HERE!



Happy Christmas!



Liz