Cleveland IX Center Closing The Doors

Sad news for Cleveland as the IX Center announces it is closing the doors after thirty five years.



In a press release, the IX Center thanks all the customers, employees and attendees who have been such an integral part of this Cleveland institution.



2020 is brutal.



Read the statement here:



CLEVELAND, OH (September 16, 2020) – After 35 years of successful operations, I-X Center Corporation announced today the closure of the International Exposition (I-X) Center due to the coronavirus pandemic. The global pandemic has decimated the event industry as well as many other businesses and has ultimately led to this decision. The City of Cleveland, which owns the I-X Center property, acquired the facility by threat of eminent domain on January 14, 1999. It was at that time, the city then leased the facility to I-X Center Corporation, who successfully handled the day-to-day operations for one of the largest, private convention centers in the U.S. Since 1985, the I-X Center has been home to major events welcoming more than 2 million visitors annually. In the late 1980’s, the 2.2 million square foot building was first recognized in Guinness World Records as the largest single building convention center in the U.S. with a net of 1.6 million square feet of exhibit space. The I-X Center has been an integral part of making Cleveland a world-class destination for trade shows and events due in part to its size, location adjacent to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, and ease of access to multiple interstates. With its annual trade shows and public events, the I-X Center generated millions of dollars annually in economic impact to Northeast Ohio. The I-X Center would like to thank all its customers, employees, and attendees who helped make the I-X Center a success over the past 35 years.