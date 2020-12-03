Got A Live Tree? Tips On Watering For A Safe Christmas In 2020

I'm pretty sure we can all agree that 2020 has rendered our ability to multi-task obsolete. It can be hard to focus on more than one thing at a time. That's why, with so many different routines this year, it could be very simple to forget some pretty basic safety around some of our most favorite traditions.



I know it doesn't seem like we would ever forget how important it is to keep our live Christmas tree watered, but it's best not to chance it. With work schedules (and locations) so different this year, do what you can to remind yourself not to forget to keep that beautiful living tree hydrated this year. Maybe that's a post it note by the coffee maker or maybe you set alarms on your smart phone as the reminder, do what you need to be sure the tree stays watered at all times.



Here are some tips from the National Christmas Tree Association on exactly how much water it needs and other important live tree safety tips.



First, be sure the stand is adequate for the size of the tree you choose. Typically, "stands should provide 1 quart of water per inch of stem diameter".



Check the stand daily (sometimes twice a day) to be certain the water level hasn't dropped below the base of the tree.



Never place the tree near major sources of heat like fireplaces, heaters or heating vents.



Consider minature lights that produce low heat and don't use worn lights. Check lights before you put them on the tree to be sure there is no damage to them.



Never leave the tree lights on before bed or when leaving your home.

You can check the tree daily to be sure it's still fresh. If the branches become brittle or dry, remove the tree from the house right away.

To find out how to discard your tree after the Holidays, there are other tips here.



There are also convenient posters from the National Fire Protection Association to pin up in a kitchen to help educate other family members and downloadable posters that include all Holiday decorations this time of year.



And, if you want to show off your beautiful tree (live or artificial), we'd love to see it!



Have a safe Christmas season this year!



Liz

