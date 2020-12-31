Star 102 's Ultimate Guide To A Safe New Year's Eve

Finally! The end of the year and the beginning of so much hope on the horizon for 2021. This New Year's, like most all holidays we celebrated in 2020 will definately look different this year, but that doesn't mean it still can't be funtastic (we just made up that word). For many of us, this year actually gives us a chance to boast about our tradition of "always staying in" on New Year's (let's be honest, we're asleep by 11:15) ;)



But whether you stay in or want to head out (socially distanced and masked up), we put together some great ideas on celebrating safely with your family.



Support Local and Let Someone Else Cook!

There are loads of restaurants in Cleveland offering carry out, curb side and delivery. And some can offer spirits for you to take home as well.



The Holidays Aren't Over Yet!

Wild Winter Lights still going on at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo thru January 1st!

GLOW still going on at Cleveland Botanical Gardens thru the 3rd!





For those staying in, here are some great ways to ring in 2021:



Go Virtual (again)!

Elite Daily put together some great Zoom backgrounds to celebrate the party!



Watch Your Favorite Star 102 Artists in Concert From The Comfort Of Your Couch!

We've got your list to find all your favorites and where they will be performing this year.



Stick With Traditions!

Glenn shared how he and his family will be making a fantastic mean tonight and keeping many of the traditions they do every year:

Glenn's Very-Aldi New Years:

Red bag chicken sliders on brioche buns with lettuce, tomato, and Wahlburger sauce. Seared Scallops wrapped in bacon. Aldi layered dip (Literally, the best). Shrimp power bites. Sliced steak crostini bites with carmelized onions and mushrooms topped with pepperjack cheese.

"Then we watch Christmas movies for the last time earlier in the day, followed by Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve. The kids will have sparkling grape juice at midnight and everyone will pass out by 12:17 (actual time)"



Liz likes to get the pork and kraut prepped for the New Year and her lad will be doing the traditional Netflix countdowns and then hoping he makes it through for only the third time ever beyond midnight. "While we grew up doing rootbear floats in our family, my son hates them, so instead he will get a vanilla milk shake while mommy has champaigne or wine."



Throw a Dance Party!

Star 102 has you covered with Today's Hits and Yesterday's Favorites and if you want, you can check out Radio.Com for a fun variety of music to bring the New Year on!



Play Board Games!

Scrabble - but make it a rule that you can not use any words from 2020, no one is allowed to use the words "new" or "normal". ;)

UNO - sure, there are "official rules" but we all know every house has their own.

Monopoly - what's great is you can start the game in one year and end it in February!



Make "Goodbye To You 2020" Confetti!

Write down all the things you want to forget about this last year and then cut them up into fun confetti to ring in a brand new year!



Play Your Own Home Version Of Trump Toohey!

We put together the Best of Trump Toohey 2020 and it's easy to print them out and see if you can trump your own family!



Drink Responsibly!

Whatever you are planning this year, remember never drink and drive (and you probably should not drink and text either) and always consume alcohol responsibly.



These are just a start... tell us how you're celebrating the end of this year and the start of a new!

