Northeast Ohio Makes The List! Best Burgers In The U.S.

Daily Meal has come out with their annual list of the 101 best burgers across the U.S. and some of them look and sound AMAZING - but I was shocked to see our very own Swenson's only at #97. Anyone from Northeast Ohio who has ever lived anywhere else knows that missing a Galley Boy is a real thing. Even if Daily Meal can't appreciate this legendary favorite of Ohioans, we can with locations all around our city.



To see the full list, you can visit Daily Meal.



