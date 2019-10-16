Bad Mom Or Not? How Scary Is Too Scary A Movie For My Kid?

My son has been begging me to watch a scary movie for over a year. And he doesn't want Goosebumps or Goonies and it can't be like Stranger Things or Umbrella Academy. Nope, he wants a full on scary scary movie. Like IT or Friday the 13th. He wants one of those horror flicks you and I grew up with.



He's 8.



I asked Jen and Tim if - maybe - Halloween could possibly be something that would be okay to let him see....



Jen screamed. She said it was way too scary, he'll have nightmares about Michael Myers for weeks. Tim kind of agreed.



And a part of me knows they are right and a part of me thinks....



I know. I'm a bad mom aren't I?



Maybe not? Debate.org did a poll and it turns out a lot of people, parents included, think exposing kids to horror movies all depends on the child and the parent and whether or not they could handle that they can never unsee it.



For some kids, they grew up not minding that at all:





I find this absolutely hilarious. I saw my first horror movie when I was 6. The original HALLOWEEN. I would let my kid stay and watch — Justin Schreyer (@Mackenzie0786) May 10, 2019

Watching halloween 1978... My parents were awesome letting me watch rated R horror when i was a kid — Michael (@mjp11864) October 15, 2019

The ring was my first horror movie as a child which scarred me for life and now they've made a third one, don't think I'll be seeing it — Amanda Clemens (@amanda_clems) January 10, 2017

when I was younger I begged mom to let me watch a horror movie and she said yes but I ended up having the hardest time in my childhood cz of it. I was scared for like 2 months n couldn't stop blaming her ----.. parents really shouldn't allow their kids to watch certain movies.. — Emy♣ (@YeolSoo12) October 4, 2019