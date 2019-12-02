Rudolph, Frosty and A Charlie Brown Christmas! Your Holiday TV Schedule!

Looking for your favorite Holiday movies this year? We've got you covered! From Frosty to Rudolph to Christmas In Rockefeller Center...don't miss one Christmas special this year!



Here are a few of the classics you can find starting in December:



Monday, December 2nd celebrate being a misfit with Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindear on CBS at 8pm

Tuesday, December 3rd the 1966 animated classic How The Grinch Stole Christmas is on at 8pm on NBC

Wednesday, December 4th it's the 87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center on NBC at 8pm

Thursday, December 5th it's A Charlie Brown Christmas on ABC at 8pm



