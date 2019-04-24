Live Nation Celebrates National Concert Week With $20 Tickets

<p align="center"><strong>Live Nation Celebrates National Concert Week By Making Over 2 Million Tickets Available<br>To the Hottest Summer Shows for Only $20</strong></p><p align="center"><em>T-Mobile Presale Begins Tuesday, April </em><em>30; General On Sale Begins Wednesday, May 1 at NCW.LiveNation.com</em></p><p><strong>CLEVELAND, OH (April 24, 2019)</strong> – Today Live Nation revealed their fifth annual National Concert Week will take place from May 1<sup>st</sup> through May 7<sup>th</sup> and give fans the exclusive opportunity to purchases tickets for just $20 (all-in including fees). Kicking off an epic summer concert season, the offer will include over two million tickets to 2,800+ in-demand shows from Live Nation’s upcoming roster of tours across North America. The tickets will cross multiple genres for every type of live event fan, including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Rock, Pop, and Comedy.</p><p>For one week only, fans can get their hands on these $20 all-in tickets beginning with a 24-hour exclusive T-Mobile presale through T-Mobile Tuesdays on Tuesday, April 30<sup>th</sup> at 5am EST until Wednesday, May 1<sup>st</sup> at 4:59am EST. The general on-sale will start Wednesday, May 1<sup>st</sup> at 9am PT and run through Tuesday, May 7 at 11:59pm PT at NCW.LiveNation.com.</p><p><strong>There are over 600 artists participating in Live Nation’s $20 all-in ticket offer including:</strong></p><ul><li>311 & Dirty Heads</li><li>Alabama</li><li>Alice Cooper & Halestorm</li><li>Anjelah Johnson</li><li>Backstreet Boys</li><li>Brad Paisley</li><li>Brantley Gilbert</li><li>Breaking Benjamin</li><li>Brian Regan</li><li>Bring Me The Horizon</li><li>Bryan Adams</li><li>Bush & +LIVE+</li><li>Beck & Cage the Elephant</li><li>Celeste Barber</li><li>Chris Young</li><li>Clint Black & Trace Adkins</li><li>Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon</li><li>Countess Luann</li><li>Dane Cook</li><li>Derek Hough</li><li>Dierks Bentley</li><li>Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, & Circa Survive</li><li>Disturbed</li><li>Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie</li><li>Enanitos Verdes</li><li>Eros Ramazzotti</li><li>Flatbush Zombies & Joey BadA$$</li><li>Florence + the Machine</li><li>Florida Georgia Line</li><li>FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson</li><li>Ghost</li><li>Gloria Trevi</li><li>GRiZ</li><li>Heart </li><li>Hootie & The Blowfish</li><li>Iliza Shlesinger</li><li>IMOMSOHARD</li><li>Impractical Jokers</li><li>Jason Aldean</li><li>JB Smoove</li><li>Jennifer Lopez</li><li>Joe Budden</li><li>Jon Bellion</li><li>Justin Willman</li><li>KIDZBOP</li><li>KISS</li><li>Kodak Black</li><li>KORN & Alice In Chains</li><li>LANY</li><li>Lil Pump & Lil Skies</li><li>Luis Miguel</li><li>Lukas Graham</li><li>Luke Bryan</li><li>Lynyrd Skynyrd</li><li>Marco Antonio Solis</li><li>Mary J. Blige & Nas</li><li>Miranda Lambert</li><li>moe. & Blues Traveler</li><li>Neil Degrasse Tyson</li><li>Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida</li><li>New Kids On The Block</li><li>Norm Macdonald</li><li>Papa Roach</li><li>Patton Oswalt</li><li>Pentatonix</li><li>Peter Frampton</li><li>Preacher Lawson</li><li>The Clintons</li><li>PRETTYMUCH</li><li>Rascal Flatts</li><li>Rob Thomas</li><li>Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson</li><li>Santana</li><li>Sara Bareilles</li><li>Shinedown</li><li>Slipknot</li><li>The 1975</li><li>The Black Keys</li><li>The Chainsmokers</li><li>The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher</li><li>The Head and the Heart</li><li>The Who</li><li>Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World</li><li>Thomas Rhett</li><li>Train & Goo Goo Dolls</li><li>Vampire Weekend</li><li>Vic Dibetto</li><li>Wanda Sykes</li><li>Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss</li><li>Wisin Y Yandel</li><li>Wiz Khalifa</li><li>Zac Brown Band</li></ul><p>To see a complete list of Live Nation's summer tours and festivals, please visit <a href="https://www.livenation.com/">livenation.com</a>.</p><p>With over nineteen shows at Blossom Music Center this summer, fans can expect an even more incredible concert experience. All season long food-loving celebrities and renowned chefs from across the country are bringing signature dishes to Blossom Music Center. From Questlove’s innovative spin on the classic cheesesteak made with Impossible meat, actor Danny Trejo’s famous Los Angeles Tacos, Lady Gaga and Michelle Obama’s favorite Art Bird fried chicken, fans are encouraged to come early for the food and stay for the music. Nothing pairs better with an outdoor concert than a perfect summer drink, that’s why Live Nation has introduced a brand new signature cocktails program. Curated by world-class mixologist Sean Kenyon, the specialty cocktails are only available at Live Nation amphitheaters, including Blossom Music Center.</p><p>The menu isn’t the only thing getting an upgrade this summer, Blossom Music Center has made major improvements to the venue including additional restrooms, state-of-the-art LED screens, two new pavilion party decks, additional ADA seating, a renovated VIP club and more. Additionally, Blossom Music Center is continuing their dedication to reduce their environmental impact with the return of “Sustainability Rocks.” As part of this program, Blossom Music Center and other Live Nation venues deployed over 900 Zero Waste Stations, eliminated plastic straws, installed water refill stations and implemented venue-wide compost programs. World-class performers coupled with a world-class experience makes Blossom Music Center the premiere destination for summer concerts.</p><p align="center"> </p>