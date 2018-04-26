LIST! Freebies For National Pretzel Day
Today is National Pretzel Day 2018 and that means all kinds of discounts and freebies for the food holiday. Here’s where you can find the deals:
Auntie Anne’s - They’re offering a deal to My Pretzel Perksmembers: Buy one pretzel, get a free handmade classic pretzel, from Thursday through Sunday.
Ben’s Soft Pretzels - Donate $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund at a Ben’s location and get a pretzel in exchange. Check out the deets on their Facebook event page.
Cumberland Farms - The convenience store chain is giving a free beverage with the purchase of any pretzel from noon to six at participating locations.
Wetzel’s Pretzels - Come by for a free pretzel on Thursday, but the offer isn’t valid in stadiums, amusement parks, convention centers and arenas.
