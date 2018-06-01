LIST* The Cool New Items Coming to Trader Joes This Month

June is officially here, and I don't know about you, but I love finding out about all the new products at Trader Joe's. I mean, they have a super secret wine club, but you have to do your research to be a part of it. Here are the new products you will see on the shelves :)

These Peanuts Go On A Date Bars - Gluten-free, no added sugar and is only made with five ingredients? Look no further. $3.

Awesome Almond Beverages - Upgrade your almond milk experience with these new Blueberry Lavender and Matcha flavors. $2 each.

Apple Crumble Pie - Topped with cinnamon and oats $7

Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl - OMG, I can't wait to try this..Comes with a blood orange ponzu dressing.” $6.

Hot Smoked Scottish Salmon -$15 a pound.

Chèvre With Honey - This goat’s milk cheese is sweet and tangy and it’s great on crackers, fruit, and pretty much everything you want. $3.

Seedy Almond Salad Topper - Add a little texture to your bowl with a sprinkle of this mix of roasted almonds, pepitas, sesame and nigella seeds. Or just snack on a handful. $4.

Cauliflower Gnocchi - These are made in Italy and they’re similar to the traditional dumplings made of mashed potato, flour, and egg, but these are healthier because they’re made with 75% cauliflower and don’t have any wheat, sugar, dairy, or eggs. That means fewer carbs, less fat and calories, and you still get to eat pasta.

Giardiniera - This crunchy, tangy condiment is made with cauliflower, carrots, cucumbers, red & green peppers, and jalapeños, which are marinated in vinegar and sea salt. These slightly spicy pickled veggies are great for antipasti, in a salad, or even topping your hot dogs. $2

Rosemary Balsamic Steak Tips - Sweet and savory with rosemary and a brown sugar-soy marinade. $10.

