LIST! Cinco De Mayo Deals

Restaurants are offering some tempting deals to get you in the door this Saturday, and these are some of the best Cinco De Mayo specials this year.

Applebee's - The Dollarita deal will last through May 5th, so you can get a margarita for just a dollar and the May drink special is $2 Dos Equis, so they’ve got you covered.

Bahama Breeze - Now through May 5th you can score a $5 Classic Margarita.

Chipotle - Get free delivery on DoorDash orders from any of the burrito chain’s 1,500 locations that support DoorDash. Just use the code GETCHIPOTLE on the app through May 6th.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant - Enjoy $4 Dos Equis all this week through May 5th.

Moe's Southwest - They’re giving away free T-shirts, while they last and you can get a $5 burrito and free chips and salsa with every order.

