© Monkey Business Images - Dreamstime.com

Life Gets Easier Once You Hit 44

According to a new study, at least!

October 21, 2018

By: Kelly Meyers

Related: Get a Taste of Our Favorite Fall Drinks & Cocktails

Do you still feel like life is super difficult at times? There's good news.

It gets easier! Instead of us giving some vague answer as to when that may happen, science has actually figured out the magical age

In our twenties and thirties, we may be working on our education, career, starting a family and maybe even buying a home. Those years can be super stressful.

But -- once you get to 44 years old -- life gets much easier, according to a recent study

What are some of the magical components to finally reach this bliss?

They include career success, feeling confident in your skin, and also knowing your children are doing well and having a happy, stable relationship.

You can read more details of the study below.

Have you hit this magic age yet? Do you feel like life is suddenly much easier?

Tags: 
Life
lifestyle
health
happiness

Recent Podcast Audio
Claire From The I-X Center Joins Us To Talk About Trick Or Treat Street WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Ellie From The Lottery Lucky Gas Station in Cleveland WDOKFM: On-Demand
Des Talks With Danny Wood of NKOTB WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 12th 2018 Edition! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jacqueline Gerling from the Cleveland Metroparks Talks About Boo at the Zoo! WDOKFM: On-Demand
John Goehrke From The Rock Hall Talks About the 2019 Rock Hall Nominees WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes