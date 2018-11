Gone are the days of nuking a plate of turkey, mashed potatoes and green bean casserole. Now is the time we all put our heads together to think of the best ways to feast on our Thanksgiving leftovers.

Enter, Thanksgiving Crunch Wrap.

Turkey, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans, cheese, ham! Whatever your hungry heart desires! All wrapped in a yummy toasted flour tortilla and dipped in warm, smooth gravy!