LeBron James Family Foundation And Cedar Point Offering First Rides For Steel Vengeance

We talked to our buddy Chase this morning because HE is going to Cedar Point tomorrow to ride the new coaster Steel Vengeance! We know Chase from Rainbow Radiothon at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

It's all happening tomorrow from 6 - 10pm for The Steel Vengeance First Rider Benefit. The proceeds will benefit the LeBron James Family Foundation.

For more information click HERE and make sure to listen to our podcast with Chase below!