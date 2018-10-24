Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Zac Brown Band & Shawn Mendes Team up for 'CMT Crossroads'

Watch the full episode October 24th on CMT!

October 24, 2018

The Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes have teamed up for the latest episode of CMT Crossroads. The Grammy Award-winning country act and pop superstar will premiere their high-energy collaborations (October 24) on CMT.

Related: Shawn Mendes is the Perfect Person to Play Elvis

Together they performed some of their greatest hits including the Zac Brown Band's "Keep Me In My Mind" and Mendes' "In My Blood." The CMT special was previously taped in Nashville just last month and will feature a nine song set.

Back when the 20-year-old was first approached by CMT, his immediate response was to work with the Zac Brown Band. "We kind of created this bit of fusion-- country, pop-rock, and it's very cool," Mendes told Rolling Stone.

Watch the full CMT Crossroads episode tonight on CMT at 10/9c.

Tags: 
Zac Brown Band
Shawn Mendes
CMT Crossroads

Recent Podcast Audio
Claire From The I-X Center Joins Us To Talk About Trick Or Treat Street WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Ellie From The Lottery Lucky Gas Station in Cleveland WDOKFM: On-Demand
Des Talks With Danny Wood of NKOTB WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 12th 2018 Edition! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jacqueline Gerling from the Cleveland Metroparks Talks About Boo at the Zoo! WDOKFM: On-Demand
John Goehrke From The Rock Hall Talks About the 2019 Rock Hall Nominees WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes