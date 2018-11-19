Watch the Backstreet Boys Perform "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" on 'The Ellen Show'

The Backstreet Boys are celebrating 25 years together as a band with an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson hit the stage to perform "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."

The single is currently on the top of the pop charts which marks their very first hit since 2007. The Backstreet Boys recently announced they will head out on the road next year for their 2019 DNA World Tour and release a new album titled DNA.

Ellen DeGeneres put the guys to the test in front of her live audience today (November 19) to see what they have or have not done over the years. While playing a game of 'Never Have I Ever,' the Backstreet Boys reveal if they've ever hooked up with a groupie, who has joined the mile high club, and so much more.