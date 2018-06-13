Taylor Swift, Cardi B & More Among Top 2018 Teen Choice Awards Nominees

The nominees for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards have been announced. Taylor Swift, Cardi B, and Ed Sheeran are among the top artists in the music category while each superstar received three nominations.

Aside from music, the show also honors the best films, television shows, top fashion moments, and more. This year's Teen Choice ceremony marks the show's 20th consecutive year.

The summer's hottest fan-voted event takes place Aug. 12, live from Los Angeles, and will air on Fox.

Click here to VOTE for your favorite Teen Choice 2018 nominee!

Choice Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Maroon 5

Migos

Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist

Calvin Harris

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Choice Latin Artist

Becky G

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Choice Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At the Disco

Paramore

Portugal. The Man

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors

Choice Song: Female Artist

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left To Cry”

Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug – “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Halsey – “Bad at Love”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Charlie Puth – “Attention”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

Kendrick Lamar feat. Zacari – “Love.”

Choice Song: Group

5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Maroon 5 – “Wait”

Panic! At the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”

Why Don’t We – “Trust Fund Baby”

Choice Collaboration