Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson to Star in 'Cats' Movie

James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, and Ian McKellen are set to start in a new film adaptation of the Broadway musical Cats .

According to Billboard, production will take place in the U.K. and is set to start later this year. The film will be directed by Tom Hooper (Les Miserables) while "telling the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make what is known as 'the Jellicle choice.'"

Additional cast members will be announced in the coming months for the new project. Cats closed in 2006 and became one of the longest running shows in Broadway history.

There has been no sign of claws from either Hudson or Swift on social media, however, we look forward to seeing these two cats in action together.