Selena Gomez to Receive Mental Health Treatment

Selena Gomez has reportedly suffered an emotional breakdown. TMZ has revealed that the "Back To You" singer is currently seeking treatment at a mental health facility in Los Angeles.

Related: Selena Gomez & Cardi B Drop "Taki Taki" with DJ Snake, Ozuna

The news broke yesterday (October 10) that Gomez was hospitalized twice in the last two weeks. TMZ learned that the 26-year-old "was despondent and emotional over an alarmingly low white blood cell count in the wake of her kidney transplant."

The news outlet says the "downward emotional spiral" Gomez experienced now has led her to receive dialectical behavior therapy. Gomez's good friend, Francia Raisa, donated her kidney to the pop star last year which saved her life.

On September 23, the singer-songwriter announced she would be taking a break from social media. Gomez recently released her latest collaboration, "Taki Taki," along with Cardi B, DJ Snake, and Ozuna as well.

Get well soon, Selena!

Mental health, alcohol and drug abuse, addiction, and relapses are very real. You are not alone, and we understand.

Give a call to 1-800-662-HELP (4357), the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's national helpline, at any time, any day of the year, and free of charge.

All Radio.com stations are committed to ending the stigma of talking about mental health. For more information and resources, visit ImListening.org.