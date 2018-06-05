'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott Releases New Song, "You Chose Me"

Drew Scott gave his wife, Linda Phan, the ultimate wedding gift. The Property Brothers star wrote a love song for his bride titled "You Chose Me."

The couple tied the knot in May after getting engaged in December 2016.

Throughout the video, you'll see footage of Scott's family and friends gathered in Italy for the ceremony. The breathtaking project captures Scott recording "You Chose Me" in the studio and while playing the guitar in his home.

According to People, the newlyweds "spent their first date singing karaoke late into the night," which now comes full circle. Scott previously recorded his own version of Train's "Marry Me" for Phan as well.

This may be news for some, but this isn't the first music venture for the Scott brothers. Drew and his twin, Jonathan, released two country ballads in 2015.

The Scott brothers will also release their first-ever children's picture book, Builder Brothers: Big Plans, in October.