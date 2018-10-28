Getty Images / SIPA USA

Pentatonix and Maren Morris Release Holiday Track, "When You Believe"

The a cappella group's 'Christmas Is Here!' album has arrived!

October 28, 2018

Pentatonix released their fourth holiday album, Christmas Is Here!, October 26. One track in particular, "When You Believe," features country star Maren Morris.

Related: Watch Maren Morris Perform Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman"

The new rendition of "When You Believe" follows previous recordings by Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston. Pentatonix once again delivered a powerful collection of holiday tunes while Morris' vocals make it complete.

"Being apart of this song with these freakishly talented people gave me all my throwback choir/music vibes I needed. Get in the holiday spirit and listen to @PTXofficial amazing album out now," Morris shared to Twitter.

Listen to Pentatonix and Maren Morris sing "When You Believe" below.

Tags: 
maren morris
pentatonix

Recent Podcast Audio
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 26th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mike West from the Board of Elections Informs Us About Early Voting and More! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Claire From The I-X Center Joins Us To Talk About Trick Or Treat Street WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Ellie From The Lottery Lucky Gas Station in Cleveland WDOKFM: On-Demand
Des Talks With Danny Wood of NKOTB WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 12th 2018 Edition! WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes