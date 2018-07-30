© PictureGroup

Neil Diamond Performs "Sweet Caroline" for Colorado Firefighters

The music legend honored those fighting the Lake Christine Fire..

July 30, 2018

Neil Diamond made a surprise visit to the Incident Command post in Colorado on Saturday (July 28). The music legend performed his iconic hit, "Sweet Caroline," for the men and women battling the Lake Christine Fire.

Diamond recently retired from touring nearly six months ago after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The 77-year-old's wife, Katie McNeil, was there by his side to assist him in thanking the firefighters for putting their lives at risk.

"Thank you all. I mean I want to take you all home, I want to give you a kiss, and I want to make dinner for you," Diamond said. "I've been here for 20 years and you've made everybody happier."

According to the Denver Post, the wildfire began on July 3 and was "allegedly ignited by two people firing tracer bullets near Lake Christine." The fire is reportedly "now 12,186 acres in size and 39 percent contained."

Watch Neil Diamond's touching speech and performance of "Sweet Caroline" below.

