Kenny Chesney, Lenny Kravitz, and More Do 1Thing to Help Our Environment

The superstars share how they help make our planet a little bit greener!

August 1, 2018

Happy August! It’s a new month which means we have a new panel of artists sharing the #1Thing they do to help save our planet each day.

In support of our 1Thing sustainability initiative, we sat down with Kenny Chesney, Lenny KravitzMacklemoreAlice Merton, and The Struts. These superstars dished on personal projects, avoiding the use of straws, recycling, and much more.

Ding, ding, ding! If everyone did just 1Thing each day to improve the environment, wouldn’t the world be a better place? According to Macklemore, survey says you go to a compost.

Plus, we think Bastille’s mother should most definitely share her massive lecture about the sea and plastic.

Click here to see what other artists are doing to help make our planet a little bit greener.

1Thing
Kenny Chesney
Lenny Kravitz

