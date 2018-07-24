Howie Mandel to Return as Host of All New 'Deal or No Deal'

A brand new Deal or No Deal is set to premiere Wednesday, December 5 on CNBC. The original host of the game show series, Howie Mandel, is set to return as well.

Deal or No Deal will be produced by Production Company Truly Original while filming will take place at Universal Orlando. "I am so thrilled to announce the all new #DealOrNoDeal is premiering DECEMBER 5 on CNBC! Go follow @dealornodealcnbc for tons of behind-the-scene-content while we're filming," Mandel shared to Instagram.

Mandel reported in his video announcement that there will be plenty of new twists to come with the return of the show as well as new models. The revival follows Deal or No Deal's run on NBC from 2005 to 2009.

According to Entertainment Tonight, "contestants will play and deal for a top prize of $1 million, taking their chances on 26 sealed briefcases full of varying amounts of cash, ranging from a penny to $1 million, and deciding whether or not to take a deal from the 'banker.'"

Watch Howie Mandel's announcement below.