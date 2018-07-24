Hanson to Release Symphonic Album, 'String Theory'

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hanson will release a brand new album, String Theory, this fall. The pop-rock trio is also set to launch a symphonic tour later this summer which will continue through spring of 2019.

The announcement comes after Isaac Hanson, Taylor Hanson, and Zac Hanson's sold out 25th Anniversary World Tour and Greatest Hits release. Hanson's new record will tell a story of aspiration and fortitude against the odds.

According to Hanson's website, "the album features brand new and rearranged recordings with full symphonic orchestration." The new recordings by the band were produced by Hanson themselves and the symphonic composition was recorded in Prague.

Click here for more details on Hanson's forthcoming project, String Theory.

