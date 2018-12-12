Google Shares the Top Global Searches of 2018

How often do you Google something? Well, the search engine tool is now taking you through 2018 by sharing the top global trends that occurred on the site this year.

Google has provided the top 5 list in the over all searches, musicians and bands, people, news, movies, and loss categories. In addition, you can click here to see the most searched topics solely in the United States as well.

There's a good chance you typed one, if not all of these people or items into Google over the last twelve months. The year brought us some of the most memorable and tragic events including the World Cup, a Royal Wedding, Hurricane Florence, and much more.

Searches

1. World Cup

2. Avicii

3. Mac Miller

4. Stan Lee

5. Black Panther

Musicians and Bands

1. Demi Lovato

2. Cardi B

3. Daniel Küblböck

4. Travis Scott

5. Rick Ross

People

1. Meghan Markle

2. Demi Lovato

3. Sylvester Stallone

4. Logal Paul

5. Khloe Kardashian

News

1. World Cup

2. Hurricane Florence

3. Mega Millions Result

4. Royal Wedding

5. Election Results

Movies

1. Black Panther

2. Deadpool 2

3. Venom

4. Avengers: Infinity War

5. Bohemian Rhapsody

Loss

1. Avicii

2. Mac Miller

3. Stan Lee

4. Anthony Bourdain

5. XXXTentacion