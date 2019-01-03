Ellen DeGeneres Sends Staff to Walmart to Talk Song Lyrics

Ellen DeGeneres is at it again and this time she's taking her staff to Walmart. The talk show host sent out two of her writers, Lauren and Bente, with the task of only speaking to people using song lyrics.

Related: ‘The Masked Singer’ Is Bonkers and Perfect

If you need to kick off 2019 with a good laugh, you should probably watch the hilarious clip above. Local shoppers had no idea what was coming as they were approached with songs such as Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next," Dua Lipa's "New Rules," and Sara Bareilles' "Brave."

"I sent Lauren out to speak the lyrics to strangers at Walmart, and it didn't end well," DeGeneres shared to Twitter.

Not everyone in Walmart that day appreciated the random act, however, some were quite entertained. This might just be our favorite hidden camera prank by DeGeneres to date.