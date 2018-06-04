LaureLive: Where To Park
June 4, 2018
Are you as excited as we are for LaureLive 2018? Great news: parking is free!
Four area lots are available for parking with continuous Cortland Bank Shuttle Service to/from the Laurel School Butler Campus.
THERE IS NO ON-SITE PARKING AT LAURELIVE.
- The Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field - 3841 Chagrin River Road, Chagrin Falls, OH
- Ursuline College - 2550 Lander Road, Pepper Pike, OH
- West Geauga High School - 13401 Chillicothe Road, Chesterland, OH
- Gilmour Academy - 34001 Cedar Road, Gates Mills, OH
Lyft is the official rideshare partner of LaureLive. Download Lyft for an affordable ride in minutes. New Lyft users can save $15 off their first ride using code LAURELIVE15. Existing Lyftusers can save 10% off two festival weekend rides using code LAURELIVEX.