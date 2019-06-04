What Can I Bring To LaureLive?

For a full FAQ on LaureLive June 8 & 9, 2019, visit LaureLive.com.

Required, Allowed, and Prohibited Items

Required:

LaureLive festival ticket

LaureLive festival wristband (you will receive this at the gate after your ticket has successfully been scanned)

Government issued photo I.D. (if you plan to purchase/consume alcohol)

Allowed:

Exit and re-entry

Mobile phones and chargers

Non-aerosol sunscreen

Empty, refillable plastic bottles (LaureLive offers water refill stations)

Small blankets

Non-aerosol bug spray

Baby strollers

Hula hoops

Selfie sticks

Cash and credit/debit cards

Low back, low seat lawn chairs are allowed at LaureLive. Lawn chairs with a seat higher than 9″ off the ground (measured from the front of the seat) are NOT permitted on the festival grounds. For your safety and convenience there will be a designated area for attendees to place personal lawn chairs. The congested areas of each stage ground will be monitored by security and kept clear of any chairs.

Prohibited

NO coolers

NO outside food or beverage items

NO outside alcohol or flasks

NO ice or ice packs

NO smoking (the Butler Campus is a smoke-free environment. Cigarettes can be carried in, but our no-smoking policy is very strict)

NO glass containers

NO illegal substances, drugs or drug paraphernalia

NO totems, rage sticks or flags over 12 feet tall are permitted. Any of these items that are deemed unsafe or inappropriate, or are being used for purposes other than intended, may be confiscated on site at our discretion.

NO illegal or unauthorized vending

NO knives or weapons of any kind

NO slingshots

NO animals or pets (service animals are permitted)

NO flammable lanterns or fire of any kind

NO fireworks or any type of explosives

NO skateboards, scooters or personalized motor vehicles

NO bicycles inside the festival

NO wagons or carts of any type, other than strollers

NO outside cans or cups

NO professional cameras (indicated by a detachable lens)

NO professional video or audio recording devices

NO lasers or pointers

NO chains, chain wallets or spike jewelry

NO instruments, megaphones, horns or noise makers

NO soliciting

NO metal aerosol containers including sunscreen, pepper spray, bug repellent, or spray paint (non-flammable are permitted)

NO drones or UAV’s (unmanned aerial vehicle)

NO foldable chairs that sit higher than 9 inches from the ground

*All items are subject to search and the Prohibited Items List is subject to change

