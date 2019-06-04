What Can I Bring To LaureLive?
June 4, 2019
For a full FAQ on LaureLive June 8 & 9, 2019, visit LaureLive.com.
Required, Allowed, and Prohibited Items
Required:
- LaureLive festival ticket
- LaureLive festival wristband (you will receive this at the gate after your ticket has successfully been scanned)
- Government issued photo I.D. (if you plan to purchase/consume alcohol)
Allowed:
- Exit and re-entry
- Mobile phones and chargers
- Non-aerosol sunscreen
- Empty, refillable plastic bottles (LaureLive offers water refill stations)
- Small blankets
- Non-aerosol bug spray
- Baby strollers
- Hula hoops
- Selfie sticks
- Cash and credit/debit cards
- Low back, low seat lawn chairs are allowed at LaureLive. Lawn chairs with a seat higher than 9″ off the ground (measured from the front of the seat) are NOT permitted on the festival grounds. For your safety and convenience there will be a designated area for attendees to place personal lawn chairs. The congested areas of each stage ground will be monitored by security and kept clear of any chairs.
Prohibited
- NO coolers
- NO outside food or beverage items
- NO outside alcohol or flasks
- NO ice or ice packs
- NO smoking (the Butler Campus is a smoke-free environment. Cigarettes can be carried in, but our no-smoking policy is very strict)
- NO glass containers
- NO illegal substances, drugs or drug paraphernalia
- NO totems, rage sticks or flags over 12 feet tall are permitted. Any of these items that are deemed unsafe or inappropriate, or are being used for purposes other than intended, may be confiscated on site at our discretion.
- NO illegal or unauthorized vending
- NO knives or weapons of any kind
- NO slingshots
- NO animals or pets (service animals are permitted)
- NO flammable lanterns or fire of any kind
- NO fireworks or any type of explosives
- NO skateboards, scooters or personalized motor vehicles
- NO bicycles inside the festival
- NO wagons or carts of any type, other than strollers
- NO outside cans or cups
- NO professional cameras (indicated by a detachable lens)
- NO professional video or audio recording devices
- NO lasers or pointers
- NO chains, chain wallets or spike jewelry
- NO instruments, megaphones, horns or noise makers
- NO soliciting
- NO metal aerosol containers including sunscreen, pepper spray, bug repellent, or spray paint (non-flammable are permitted)
- NO drones or UAV’s (unmanned aerial vehicle)
- NO foldable chairs that sit higher than 9 inches from the ground
*All items are subject to search and the Prohibited Items List is subject to change
