LaureLive Will Have A New Home In 2020

CLEVELAND'S MUSIC FESTIVAL WILL HAVE A NEW HOME IN 2020 AND BEYOND

LAURELIVE'S RAPID GROWTH SINCE 2016 AND PROJECTED FUTURE ATTENDANCE NECESSITATES NEED FOR A LARGER VENUE

CLEVELAND, OH (May 22, 2019) — Laurel School, an all-girls (K-12) independent school in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and the Cleveland-based Elevation Group, producer of LaureLive, announced today that beginning in 2020 the festival will move from its current site at Laurel School’s Butler Campus to a new location to be determined.

The 2019 festival, June 8-9, will be held at Laurel School's Butler Campus located at 7420 Fairmount Road in Russell and Chester Townships. Tickets are currently available and on sale now at www.laurelive.com/tickets, Ticketfly.com and at the Butler Campus Box Office during the event weekend.

“We cannot thank our fans and Laurel School enough for making this festival the success it has become," stated Elevation Group president Denny Young. "If you were at LaureLive last year, you will remember the huge crowds that turned out to see some of world's best musical artists. LaureLive 2019 is on pace to be even bigger and at our current growth trajectory, the Laurel School Board of Trustees believe that we will simply outgrow the Butler Campus and its infrastructure."

Lynnette Jackson, Chair of Laurel School’s Board of Trustees said, “Laurel School and Elevation have enjoyed a strong partnership since 2016 delivering LaureLive: Music with a Mission, Northeast Ohio’s first and only multi-day, multi-stage contemporary music festival. After last year’s very successful event, Laurel School’s Board of Trustees, in its annual evaluation, determined that the festival was quickly outgrowing our Butler Campus facility. Because of that success, 2019 will be the final year Laurel School hosts this event, but the festival will continue for years to come under Elevation’s expert guidance. Thanks to the growth and success of LaureLive, we have accomplished our goals of offering a unique experiential learning opportunity for Upper School students as well as increasing visibility for our beautiful Butler Campus. We are very proud to have served for four years as an incubator to this amazing family-friendly music festival. We look forward to capping off our partnership with a tremendous fourth year this June 8-9 and then in supporting the event as music loving concert goers in the summers to come.”

"The school has been a fabulous partner and we thank them very much," stated festival executive producer Steve Lindecke. "We have been planning this move for several months and have identified a number of great locations in and around the city of Cleveland. We are excited about the possibilities and plan to stage this festival for many years to come. But now, all focus turns to June 8-9 as we expect this year be our biggest festival yet."

On April 2, Elevation announced the creation of their second music festival, WonderBus. This new, Columbus-based music event, will take place on The Lawn at CAS this August 17-18, and will promote mental health and suicide prevention. WonderBus, like LaureLive, is a mission-based festival featuring an important strategic partnership with The Ohio State University and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Featured artists at WonderBus include: Walk The Moon, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, The Revivalists, X Ambassadors, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Bishop Briggs, Jenny Lewis, Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness and many more.

The Elevation Group, a recognized leader in producing live entertainment events, is partnering with investors Cliff Chenfeld, Michelle Wesley and Rick Milenthal to help fuel the firm's future growth in the music festival space. Chenfeld, a Columbus native, is co-founder and former owner of the world famous Kidz Bop brand and leading indie record label Razor & Tie Music. Wesley is a Cleveland-based businesswoman, philanthropist and founder of Music Elevates. Music Elevates is a non-profit entity with a mission to educate, inspire and motivate future generations while embracing, participating in and promoting one of the world's great assets - MUSIC. Milenthal, a Columbus business leader, is the CEO of the marketing agency - The Shipyard.

