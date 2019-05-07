Save On LaureLive Tickets For Mother's Day

Now through Sunday, May 12th at 11:59pm, Cleveland's Music Festival, LaureLive, is honoring the Greatest Woman in the World - MOM.

SAVE money and treat your mother (or stepmother, grandmother, Godmother, wife, daughter, girlfriend, sister or any other mother you know) to a great weekend of music, food and fun at next month's LaureLive.

You need to purchase a minimum of two tickets to qualify for the Mother's Day discount. The offer ends this Sunday at 11:59PM. BUY TICKETS HERE.