Watch Nile Rodgers & CHIC's New "Sober" Music Video Featuring Craig David & Stefflon Don

Nile Rodgers and CHIC just released a funky new video to go along with their latest release, "Sober" featuring the incredibly talented likes of Craig David and Stefflon Don.

The legendary guitarist who has enough funky riffs to make your head spin, Nile Rodgers, recruited both Elton John and Lady Gaga for their latest album, It’s About Time. It's the third single off the album, next to “Boogie All Night” and “Till the World Falls.”

Watch the new Nile Rodgers & CHIC video for "SOBER" featuring Craig David & Stefflon Don! LINK: https://t.co/nmvr350Fc3 https://t.co/nmvr350Fc3 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) October 10, 2018

Watch Rodgers "unlock the science behind the perfect groove" in this new music video for "Sober," below, and get down with ya' bad self!