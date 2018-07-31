Say Hello To These New Netflix Shows In August

Get the chips ready, it's time to binge!

July 31, 2018
Including The Lord of the Rings, No Reservations, P.S. I Love You, and more.

We're getting over 25 new shows to Netflix on the very first day of August, followed up by a staggering 45 Netflix originals throughout the rest of the month.

Here's a complete list of movies and TV shows that will premiere on Netflix next month.

Arriving 8/1/18

  • The Aviator
  • Batman Begins
  • Chernobyl Diaries
  • Clerks
  • Constantine
  • Dreamcatcher
  • Edge of Fear
  • Eraser
  • The Golden Compass
  • Gran Torino
  • House of Deadly Secrets
  • The Informant!
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
  • Los Tiempos de Pablo Escobar (Season 1)
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • No Reservations
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
  • Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
  • The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
  • P.S. I Love You
  • Secretariat
  • Silverado
  • Steel Magnolias
  • Stripes
  • Switched

Arriving 8/2/18

  • Emelie

Arriving 8/3/18

  • Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (Netflix Original)
  • Cocaine Coast (Netflix Original)
  • Dinotrux Supercharged (Season 3) (Netflix Original)
  • I Am A Killer (Netflix Original)
  • Like Father (Netflix Original)
  • Marching Orders (Netflix Original)

Arriving 8/4/18

  • Flavors of Youth: International Version (Netflix Original)
  • Mr. Sunshine (Netflix Original)
  • On Children

Arriving 8/5/18

  • Paid in Full

Arriving 8/9/18

  • The Originals (Season 5)
  • Perdida (Netflix Original)

Arriving 8/10/18

  • 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (Netflix Original)
  • Afflicted (Netflix Original)
  • All About the Washingtons (Netflix Original)
  • Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (Netflix Original)
  • The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Netflix Original)
  • Insatiable (Netflix Original)
  • La cCasa de las flores (Netflix Original)
  • Million Pound Menu (Netflix Original)
  • The Package (Netflix Original)
  • The Ponysitters Club (Netflix Original)
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 7) (Netflix Original)
  • Zion (Netflix Original)

Arriving 8/11/18

  • No Country for Old Men

Arriving 8/13/18

  • Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
  • The Nut Job
  • Splash and Bubbles (Season 2)

Arriving 8/15/18

  • Adventures in Public School
  • Hostiles
  • The 100 (Season 5)

Arriving 8/16/18

  • Evan Almighty
  • Wish I Was Here

Arriving 8/17/18

  • Disenchantment (Netflix Original)
  • Magic For Humans (Netflix Original)
  • The Motive (Netflix Original)
  • Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original)
  • Spirit Riding Free (Season 6) (Netflix Original)
  • Stay Here (Netflix Original)
  • To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (Netflix Original)
  • Ultraviolet (Netflix Original)

Arriving 8/19/18

  • The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 2) (Netflix Original)

Arriving 8/21/18

  • Year One

Arriving 8/23/18

  • Deadwind (Netflix Original)
  • Follow This (Netflix Original)
  • Great News (Season 1)

Arriving 8/24/18

  • The After Party (Netflix Original)
  • Ask the StoryBots (Season 2) (Netflix Original)
  • Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (Netflix Original)
  • Ghoul (Netflix Original)
  • The Innocents (Netflix Original)
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On! (Season 3) (Netflix Original)
  • Young & Hungry (Season 5)

Arriving 8/28/18

  • The Good Place (Season 2)

Arriving 8/29/18

  • Inequality For All

Arriving 8/31/18

  • The Comedy Lineup: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
  • Inside the Criminal Mind (Netflix Original)
  • The Laws of Thermodynamics (Netflix Original)
  • Ozark (Season 2) (Netflix Original)
  • Paradise PD (Netflix Original)
  • Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (Netflix Original)
  • Undercover Law (Netflix Original)
