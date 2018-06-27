Joe Jackson Dead At 89

The father of the Jacksons has passed away

June 27, 2018
LA
Joe Jackson.

© Ian Gavan, Getty Images

Joe Jackson, the father of Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, and creator of the Jackson 5, has passed away, TMZ reports.

He was hospitalized earlier in June with terminal cancer and reportedly passed away this morning at 3:30 AM in Los Angeles, California.

TMZ confirmed:

Monday (June 25) happened to be the anniversary of Michael Jackson's death in 2009.

RIP, Joe. 

Tags: 
Joe Jackson
died
89
passed away
Michael Jackson