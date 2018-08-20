Jennifer Lopez Talks New Film, 'Second Act,' And Receiving MTV's Video Vanguard Award At The VMAs

Also included: J.Lo's table dancing vacation video on 'Fallon'

August 20, 2018
LA
Jennifer Lopez, who has made an impassioned plea urging her fans to fight against the United States' policy of separating immigrant children from parents being detained for illegally entering the country.

© Press Association

On the most recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, J.Lo talks about how she felt when she found out she'd be this year's recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs.

Related: Watch Jennifer Lopez And Jimmy Fallon Dance Fast To Slow Songs

When MTV announced it, the "Dinero" singer says she got so emotional it was almost "embarrassing!" She is the first Latin artist to receive such an honor.

Check out this throwback pic of Jenny From The Block from the 2000 VMAs:

She was on the talk show promoting the new film she's starring in, Second Act, but of course, the show's host had more to talk about than just that.

In the same clip, Lopez also discusses her recent vacation to Italy and dancing on tables with her baseball playing hubby, Alex Rodriguez.

Watch the full clip from Fallon Tonight, here:

J.Lo's new film, Second Act, hits theaters everywhere on November 21.

Here's more fun:

Tags: 
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo
Fallon
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Second Act

Recent Podcast Audio
Ed from Prayers From Maria Talks About The Now Open Sunflower Field In Avon! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Darby from the Arthritis Foundation About The Chipolte Fundraiser WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, August 17th 2018 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Steve Perry Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Kelly From the Cleveland Zoo About Veils & Tails WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Catch Up With Curtis From The Indians About Their All Star Logo WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes