Jimmy Kimmel: Amazon to Deliver Your Child on Your Doorstep
That's the premise in this new 'Kimmel' sketch
September 16, 2018
After announcing their ventures into the Christmas tree business, the now trillion-dollar Amazon conglomerate has expanded yet again. (Well, sorta...)
In a new Jimmy Kimmel Live! skit, the nightly host explores the notion that, in a very slippery slope, there's nothing Amazon won't deliver. This new delivery service is "the most personalized delivery of all."
What the hilarious new skit for "Amazon Special Delivery," below.