Charlie Puth Goes '90s, Covers Blink-182, Spice Girls, Lit On Fallon

The 'Voicenotes' artist sings "What's My Age Again," "My Own Worst Enemy," and "Wannabe"

July 18, 2018
LA
6/9/2018 - Charlie Puth on stage during Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone at Wembley Stadium, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. This summer's hottest artists performed live for 80,000 Capital listeners at Wembley Stadium at the UK's biggest summer pa

© Press Association

Charlie Puth's performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night was nothing short of both amazing and hilarious.

Fallon had created mock-albums with Puth, including Charlie Puth Sings ’90s Punk and Charlie Puth Sings Spice Girls. Imagine if... 90's punk went piano ballad.

The Voicenotes singer covered Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” and Lit’s “My Own Worst Enemy” from the '90s Punk (fake) album. Puth then covered “Wannabe” by The Spice Girls and it gave us all the feels.

Watch Charlie Puth's amazing covers off Charlie Puth Sings ’90s Punk and Charlie Puth Sings Spice Girls right here:

