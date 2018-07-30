Bruno Mars Hints At Cardi B's Replacement

The '24K Magic' tour finale must go on

July 30, 2018
LA
NAPA, CA - MAY 27: Bruno Mars performs during the 2018 BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2018 in Napa, California.

© PictureGroup

Since Cardi B had to pull out last week due to the intense nature of being a mom, Bruno Mars' 24K Magic tour has had to find a replacement act to open during the final leg of the show.

Cardi said, "I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing" in an Instagram post, reopening the position of opening act for Bruno.

When fans asked Mars over Twitter who would now be opening for the show this coming fall, he actually responded!

Peep what the "Finesse" superstar replied:

But... is Bruno telling us who "he" is?

Tags: 
Bruno Mars
24k Magic Tour
Cardi B

