Watch Will Ferrell Slay a Cowbell Duet With Chris Martin

There is only one cure for Chris Martin's fever... and it's more cowbell!

October 8, 2018
Kyle McCann
Will Ferrell at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2018 at Caesars Palace on April 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada / Chris Martin, lead singer for Coldplay, speaks at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival on the Great Lawn in Central Park,

Frank Micelotta-PictureGroup-SIPA USA / Anthony Behar-SIPA USA

Will Ferrell is a stone-cold LEGEND!!! Not too many musicians can outshine Coldplay's Chris Martin live on stage. Of course, not too many musicians can rock a cowbell in front of thousands of screaming fans either.

Iconic comedian, Chad Smith look-alike, and all-around good guy Will Ferrell hosted a star-studded benefit concert over the weekend, called "Will Ferrell's Best Night of Your Life." And in true comedic genius fashion, Ferrell brought one of his most iconic SNL characters on stage during Chris Martin's set. The funnyman ran on stage during "Viva La Vida" to cure the fever! Check it out:

For those of you who may not remember, it was back in 2000 when Will Ferrell and Christopher Walken made "More Cowbell" famous during an SNL skit about an overly ambitious musician recording the Blue Öyster Cult hit "The Reaper."     

 

The show benefited Cancer For College, which provides scholarships for college-bound students battling cancer, and also featured the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer, Jerry SeinfeldMike McCready of Pearl Jam, Jimmy KimmelDuff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, and many more.  

Will Ferrell
Coldplay
Chris Martin

